'Overwatch' lead hero designer Geoff Goodman is leaving Activision Blizzard.

The artist behind the heroes Tracer and Genji. Mr. Goodman has stepped down from his role before the release of 'Overwatch 2', on October 4.

The company said in a statement: “We thank Geoff for his many years of service at Blizzard and wish him all the best. His ability to bring to life Overwatch’s diverse hero roster through gameplay has been incredible, and the mark he’s left on the Warcraft and Overwatch teams will be felt for years to come.”

Goodman's departure follows the title's former director, Jeff Kaplan, quitting in 2021.

The new game promises to introduce new characters, maps and, most importantly, weapons.

The original 'Overwatch' was released in 2016 and since then has built a dedicated fan following.