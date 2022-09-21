EA has confirmed a new 'Iron Man' game is on the way.

The "heavily-rumoured" superhero movie has been announced, with EA's Motive Studio teaming up with Marvel Games on the “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” title.

The gaming giant confirmed it's in "early development".

A blog post read: “Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channelling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man."

And it will mark “the first of several new games” between EA and Marvel, following a 'Black Panther' game also recently being rumoured.

Olivier Proulx is leading development of the 'Iron Man' game and said: “It’s an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic superheroes in entertainment today.

“We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh.

“We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

Robert Downey Jr. has portrayed the titular superhero aka Tony Stark since 2008's 'Iron Man'.