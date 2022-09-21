Chloe Sevigny finds brand names on sunglasses “very frustrating”.

The ‘Bones and All’ star loves Warby Parker - the glasses brand she is an ambassador for - because they are “affordable” and they keep their designs clean and simple, opting to not put “labels on the side”.

The 47-year-old actress told Interview magazine: “Warby is affordable and there’s no labels on the side. I am so frustrated every time I see a good pair of sunglasses, and you open the arm, and there’s some big chunky brand name on the arm. That I find very frustrating about the sunglasses world, period.”

During a discussion about her most iconic glasses moments - such as her much-worn white Ray-Ban Wayfarers in the 00s - Chloe remarked how filmmakers need her to “look bookish” they add spectacles to her character’s costumes.

She said: “I feel like whenever anybody wants to make me look bookish, they put me in glasses. David Fincher put me in glasses in Zodiac, a little wire frame. It was pretty. And Casey Storm did the costumes. Those are pretty special. Jim Jarmusch always puts me in glasses, like in Broken Flowers and The Dead Don’t Die. Maybe he’s turned on by them. I don’t know.”

The ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ star gushed about her adoration of her co-star Timothee Chalamet, 26 - who became the first male solo cover star of British Vogue on their October 2022 issue - in the new Luca Guadagnino-helmed flick about a cannibalistic love story.

Chloe said: “He’s worth it for me. I can’t say enough good things about him and adore him. Any chance to be in Chalamet's world, please.”

She also addressed how she didn’t “even have one line” in the new movie, which also stars Michael Stuhlbarg and Taylor Russell.

Chloe said: “I don’t know. But oddly Luca texted me. He’s like, “I’m in the Midwest and doing this movie. I have a small but pivotal role. Would you come and do it?” And I was like, ‘I would come for one line for you.’ Then, I got the script. I was like, ‘I don’t even have one line.’”