Jennifer Coolidge says a spray tan sent her to the emergency room.

‘The White Lotus’ star - who is one of the few returning cast members to the Mike White-created satire’s second season set in Sicily - revealed her attempt not to resemble a “big, white marshmallow” got her admitted to the hospital while filming the HBO critically-acclaimed show.

The 61-year-old actress told Allure magazine: "For ‘The White Lotus’, I didn't want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan. I got on the plane and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room.”

Jennifer - who scooped up her first Emmy for her portrayal of emotionally damaged heiress Tanya McQuoid earlier this month - had to end up just relying on “regular makeup” while shooting in at the luxury resort in Hawaii alongside her co-stars such as Connie Britton, Jacey Lacey, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario and Natasha Rothwell.

She said: "I think we ended up using regular make-up. The minute we stopped filming, I would shower. I have such a quick reaction to stuff."

The ‘American Pie’ star revealed she only just “started getting allergic” to beauty products.

Jennifer said: "I was never someone who cared very much about ingredients. Then, I'd say the last five or six years, I started getting allergic. My eyes would always be tearing up, but it never occurred to me that it was my make-up."

