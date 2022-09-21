King Charles' former butler thinks he will be a "good" monarch.

The 73-year-old royal took the throne earlier this month following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and while his ex-employee Grant Harrold believes Charles will make a great ruler, he warned there will be "difficult" times ahead because the queen was so beloved around the world.

Grant said: "He's an amazing man. He's like his mother. He's funny, he's witty, he's about tradition.

"... I think he will be a good king, personally, because I've seen what he's like as a person.

"The problem he's got is everybody loved the Queen, even if you didn't like the monarchy, everybody loves the Queen. I think he's got a quite difficult upcoming couple of years, people watching what he does, how he does it, what changes he makes."

And while Grant thinks Queen Consort Camilla will also be subjected to a lot of scrutiny, he doesn't think there could be anyone better by the side of the king.

He said: "She's a lovely lady. She's a really nice lady, she's a hard worker, she's also family-oriented. I think it's going to be difficult to do, but I think she will do it well.

"She's very good with him. They're a team. They're an absolute team. They are best friends."

The former employee slammed "sad" rumours about Charles, such as his insistence on having his own toilet seat taken everywhere, and having someone iron his shoelaces.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Somebody said to me, 'Oh did you have to carry the toilet seat around?' And I said, 'What toilet seat?' I've never heard of this.'

"Why would you even iron shoe laces? It doesn't even make sense.

"It's completely made up and I don't know where these comments come from. I don't know why they're saying them. I don't know what they're trying to achieve from it, because it's just silly. It's just sad that people want to kind of [focus on] things like that."