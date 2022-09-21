Lauren Harrier says her fiance gives her “outfit advice”.

The ‘Mike’ star called her betrothed - who the only detail she spilt about him was that he works in the fashion industry - the only romantic partner she’s ever had whose advice she would “actually listen” to when he doles out style tips.

The 32-year-old actress told Cosmopolitan magazine: “Mm. He’s the first man I’ve dated where I’ll actually listen when he gives me outfit advice. So is that a collab?”

Lauren admitted she never “believed” marriage was on the cards until her husband-to-be popped the question in a “really simple and sweet way” while vacationing in the city of love.

She said: “The cliché of when you know, you know. I never really believed it until that happened to me. It’s a funny feeling when you just find

“I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I’m at in life.peace and calm.”

“It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That’s just not my personality.”

The ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ star called her co-star in the Marvel flick Zendaya - who played Mary Jane Watson opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, her real-life love - “a fun, down to earth person” and “stupidly talented”.

After being asked what people might not about the ‘Euphoria’ star, Lauren said: “Just how she is a fun, down-to-earth person, despite being stunningly gorgeous and good at everything and stupidly talented and one of those people that you almost want to hate but you can’t because they’re just cool and nice.2 She’s a special person for sure.”