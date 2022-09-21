Billy Eichner says "people trying really hard to be funny" is his number one dating deal breaker.

The 44-year-old actor and comedian - who has appeared in the likes of 'Parks and Recreation' and stars in new rom-com 'Bros' - urged people to be "authentic" rather than someone they're not.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh man, people trying really hard to be funny. If you're not a funny person, that's fine, just be your authentic self.

"I'm not always that funny either. But, we all have our good days and our bad days."

Meanwhile, Billy insisted he'd rather meet someone in person than embracing online dating.

The star has had some bad experiences on Tinder, and he previously revealed he was booted off the app after "seven years".

Back in 2019, he appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and said: "I've been single for a long time and something terrible happened to be recently. No joke, this is true, I was banned from Tinder.

"You're laughing, but I'm going to die alone!I’ve been on Tinder for, like, seven years and I’m very nice. I don’t do anything naughty or weird, I’m a normal person.

"They banned me all of a sudden. And I say, ‘Why?’ They didn’t give me an explanation, they just said, ‘You violated the terms of use.’

"And I said, 'I've been single for seven years, you violated the terms of use!' I didn't violate anything!”

The situation was later resolved - with Tinder sending an apology care package with T-shirts and mugs bearing slogans like 'World's Hottest Single' - but Billy was fuming.

He added: “I was furious. I guess because I'm a public person maybe people thought it was a fake profile, which actually happened to my friend Andy Cohen, they kicked him off.

"Or maybe they just don't like gay people, I don't know! No, they don't, they're very nice to gay people, it had nothing to do with that.

"I guess someone reported me as being fake, but that is really me. Why not? Why can't I be on there?”