Queen Margrethe has tested positive for COVID-19 after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen of Denmark - who is Europe's longest-serving monarch following the death of Elizabeth aged 96 on September 8 - was among the dignitaries who attended the state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday (19.09.22).

In a statement, the Danish royal household revealed the 82-year-old monarch - who was third cousins with the queen as they were both descended from Queen Victoria - had cancelled official duties following her positive test the day after the funeral.

Her oldest son Crown Prince Federik - who is heir to the thrown - and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will take her place as hosts of a dinner with Danish government officials and other members of Parliament.

The palace said: "HM The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening and is now residing at Fredensborg Palace. The Queen’s activities this week have thus been canceled.

"Friday’s evening event at Christiansborg Palace for the government, the Danish Parliament and the European Parliament’s Danish members will be carried out with HRH The Crown Prince and HRH The Crown Princess serving as hosts."

Margrethe has received three vaccinations against COVID, and previously tested positive in February this year with mild symptoms.

She paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the day of her death, writing a letter to King Charles after losing his mother.

She wrote: "She was a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all."

She also adjusted the planned programmed on September 10-11 for her own 50-year anniversary commemorations, cancelling a planned appearance on the Amalienborg Palace balcony and a horse-drawn carriage ride through Copenhagen.

She became queen on January 15, 1972 after her father King Federik's death, and marked the occasion at the beginning of this year in a scaled-back manner due to COVID.