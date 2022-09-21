Shakira has tried to "conceal" her breakup with Gerard Piqué from her children.

The 45-year-old pop star was in a relationship with FC Barcelona player Gerard, 35 , from 2011 until 2022 and has sons Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine but has struggled with "protecting" her children amid media intrusion.

She said: "Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview. I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without the paparazzi following us. So it’s hard. And I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. "

The 'Hips Don't Like' hitmaker went on to explain that the situation has been "upsetting" for her children and that she has become "disappointed" to see her "sacred" personal life "vulgarised" by the media.

She told ELLE Magazine: "I try to conceal the situation from them as much as I can. It’s really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents’ separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarised and cheapened by the media."