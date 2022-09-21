Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have "matcha in bed" every morning.

The 46-year-old drummer has been married to reality star Kourtney, 43, since May and revealed that he and his wife each take a dose of the ground green tea leaves - which are high in antioxidants and are said to boost brain function as well as potentially prevent cancer - before going for a three mile run every day.

He said: "We have matcha in bed every morning, no matter where we're at, we're at a hotel, we're traveling. We work out. We walk or run three miles a day."

The Blink-182 rocker went on to explain that he has followed a vegan diet for 16 years, while 'The Kardashians' star eliminates animal products from her diet almost all of the time and joked that she "just needs to give up" eating dairy products like butter and cheese.

He told PEOPLE: "I've been vegan for 16 years. [Kourtney's] 99% vegan, which I love. There's no fur. There's no meat. There's no fish. My baby just needs to give up cheese, pretty much, and butter!"

Travis - who was previously married to 'Celebrity Big Brother' star Shanna Moakler and has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 with her while Kourtney has children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and seven-year-old Reign with her ex-partner Scott Disick - added that he wants to be "in shape" for both his professional commitments and his family, noting that he always tries to steer his children in the "right direction" when it comes to their health.

He said: "I want to be in shape, but it's also like, how can I play drums better? How can I not get tired? How can I be strong for my kids? How can I be better at Muay Thai? I think of all those things. And I just try to have my workout routine support all those things.

"Wellness means to me... I think there's millions of people around the world that think you don't have to pay for what you eat or how you neglect your body and how you neglect your health. And I feel like at some point you got to pay up, and wellness has always been that for me.

"But I think you can get all the surgeries you want to look a certain way. You've got to pay your debt at some point," he continues. "I've always told my kids, just be healthy, drink water, don't use products that are toxic. I don't know. Just try to steer them in the right direction as much as I can."