Ana De Armas has "never wanted" the attention that comes with fame.

The 34-year-old actress - who dated 'Argo' star Ben Affleck just before he rekindled his romance with now-wife Jennifer Lopez - explained that she finds it "disrespectful" when the media report on anything outside of her professional life.

She said: "I have never been someone that wants any attention that’s not about my work. So when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate, and it feels dangerous and unsafe. But, especially in this country, I don’t know how you can find protection."

The 'No Time to Die' star is now taking on the role of late Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe - who died in 1962 at the age of 36 - in the new Netflix biopic 'Blonde' and explained that her experience with fame is one of the things that "brought her closer" her to the iconic 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' actress

She told Variety: "I don’t know how you can stop that from happening, other than leaving… It was one of the things that brought me closer to Marilyn…she loved what she did. She loved the profession, and she respected it very much. She just didn’t receive that back.

"I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting. It’s upsetting just to think about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don’t think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips."