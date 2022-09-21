Tiffany Hadish "lost everything" during her sexual abuse lawsuit.

The 42-year-old actress was facing a child sex abuse lawsuit alongside fellow comedian Aries Spears surrounding a 2014 comedy skit and - even though the civil case was eventually dropped - has revealed she has been left unemployed as a result of the legal trouble.

She told TMZ: "Oh I lost everything, all my gigs gone. Everything gone. I don’t know, bro…I don’t have no jobs."

The 'Girls Trip' star was intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor in relation to a 2014 comedy sketch titled 'Through a Pedophile's Eyes' by a 22-year-old woman but eventually requested the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile the same allegations again.

In a statement, the woman - who has only been known as Jane Doe throughout the case - said: "My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us."

After the lawsuit was filed, Tiffany admitted she "deeply regretted" taking part in the sexually-explicit sketch, which was filmed in 2013 and published on 'Funny Or Die' in 2014 but removed from the website four years later.

In a statement on Instagram, she said: "I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you.

"Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now.

"But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all - and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.

"I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

Her attorney also described the lawsuit as "frivolous".