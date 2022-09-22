Mama June Shannon has been hospitalised after suffering severe headaches.

The 43-reality star had initially gone for a "routine checkup" after experiencing "dizziness" in recent days and doctors were so alarmed they admitted her to the hospital.

She told TMZ: "I had a routine checkup Monday, but [was] relayed to my doctors that I'd been having severe headaches and dizziness as of late, which was apparently enough to cause alarm, so my doc made the decision to admit me."

The outlet went on to allege that the former 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo!' star - who has Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 16, Anna, 27, Lauryn, 22, and Jessica, 25, from her previous relationships - has been in the hospital ever since and she has undergone a series of scans and tests, while doctors try to determine a diagnosis for her.

The 'Dumb and Dumber actress had previously faced substance abuse issues in the past but TMZ went on to report that Mama June insisted those past troubles were nothing to do with the hospitalisation and that she has "not relapsed."

Mama June's health issues come just months after she is said to have lost custody of her youngest child - who helped launch the family to fame as a child reality star back in 2012 - to her second-born Lauryn.

Back in June, Court documents obtained by The Sun read: "It is in the best interest of the child that the plaintiff [Lauryn] is awarded sole custody."

The outlet went on to claim that Mama June - will have to pay $800 per month in child support until Honey Boo Boo turns 18 and that any "visitation between the defendant [June] and the minor [Alana]" will be at the discretion of Lauryn