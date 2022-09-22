Skiddle and Skateboard GB are teaming up for the first ever Virtual Skate Championship.

The events discovery platform has thrown its support behind the NGB which backs skateboarders working towards the Olympic Games with an exciting new tournament.

The event promises to "enable entries without barriers based on location, gender or wealth".

Searches for skateboard lessons have increased by 25% since the last Olympics, and the goal is to continue to boost that interest.

Skaters from across the UK will film themselves performing a 45-second line - showing off their skills in a single run - for the chance to win cash prizes and skate shop vouchers.

Lisa Braithwaite - Senior Marketing Manager at Skiddle - said: “We are thrilled to be working with Skateboard GB on the Virtual Championships 2022.

"We look forward to seeing entries from all over the country, discovering new talent and supporting grassroots skateboarding.”

Neil Ellis - Head of Engagement at Skateboard GB - added: “We are excited to partner with Skiddle on this event.

"The Virtual Championships will give skateboarders from across the country an opportunity to compete on a national level and showcase the amazing skateboard talent we have here in the UK."