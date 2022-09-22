Khloe Kardashian felt like a "dark cloud was looming" over her before the arrival of her baby boy amid Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

The former couple - who are also parents to four-year-old True - welcomed their second child into the world via surrogate on 28 July, but it was a "sad and depressing" time for the 38-year-old reality star leading up to the arrival of her little bundle of joy, as the NBA player had been unfaithful again, fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while they were trying for another baby.

The Good American founder, who found out about "Tristan's situation" in "the first week of December", admitted she was "not ready" for the birth.

Her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, who was the only person able to be with her sibling in the delivery room due to COVID-19, reassured her.

The birth was filmed by Kim on Thursday's (21.09.22) episode of 'The Kardashians', and the SKIMS founder said after seeing the newborn: "He looks just like True!"

The mother-of-two admitted the arrival of her son closed a painful "chapter" in her life and allowed her to put the "trauma" behind her.

Khloe said in a confessional: "I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have.

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."

She went on: "Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.

"This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."

After the tot - whose name is unknown - was born, Khloe, on the advice of Kim, let Tristan meet his boy.

She said: "I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back."

Khloe's family members also shared how heartbreaking it was to see her go through a painful experience during what should be the happiest time of her life.

Momager Kris Jenner, 66, told her daughter: "I feel like you're a little numb, it's a lot, and my emotion comes from wishing you would enjoy it more… this is supposed to be one of the happiest times in your life. If you don't appreciate those moments, you can't get them back. The older I get, the more I realise how precious these times are, and I just want you to embrace it."

She added of Tristan's infidelity: "I just feel bad for her that the joy was kinda sucked out of it again."