Twitch is banning gambling sites from its platform.

The streaming platform - which is owned by Amazon - has responded after high profile streamers including Devin Nash, Pokmane and Mizkif threatened to boycott the site during peak traffic times.

In a statement, Twitch said: "Gambling content on Twitch has been a big topic of discussion in the community, and something we've been actively reviewing since our last policy update in this area...

"While we prohibit sharing links or referral codes to all sites that include slots, roulette or dice games, we've seen some people circumvent those rules and expose our community to potential harm.

"So, we'll be making a policy update on October 18th to prohibit streaming of ambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games that licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection.

"These sites will include Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com. However, we may identify others as we move forward."

Twitch promised to "share specifics" in the coming weeks, while some sites will still be allowed under the new rules.

They added: "We will continue to allow websites that focus on sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker.

"We'll share specifics on the updates to our Gambling policy soon, including the full policy language, to make sure everyone is clear on our new rules before they take effect on October 18th."