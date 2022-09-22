Tyler Perry believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the perfect example of true love.

The 'A Jazzman's Blues' director offered Prince Harry and his wife Meghan the use of his Los Angeles house when they first stepped back from royal life in early 2020 and he's in awe of the "really, really moving" bond they share.

Appearing on 'Today', Tyler said: "It was a very difficult time for them.

"What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love — these two people love each other. They found each other — out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them.

"If I don't have that, what she and Harry have, I don't want it — that's really amazing."

Meghan recently spoke of how the 53-year-old actor-and-director reached out to her in 2019, calling to say he was praying for her and "that he understood what this meant" for her and her husband leaving the royal family.

She added: “He could only imagine what it was like...

“Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you."

After staying at Tyler's abode while they looked for a new property, the couple - who have children Archie, three, and 15-month-old Lilibet together - later bought a house in Montecito, California, and the 'Madea' star sent them a grand piano as a housewarming gift.

Earlier this year, Tyler paid a touching tribute to the former actress on her birthday.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people.

“I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan.”