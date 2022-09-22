Liam Gallagher wants to own a pub.

The 50-year-old singer reportedly wants to put his alcohol expertise to good use by investing in a pub.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Liam loves an evening down the pub and likes to keep it real rather than going to overpriced members’ clubs.

"The Knebworth gigs this summer show he is still at the top of his game but he’s now looking into the idea of opening his own pub.

"If anyone knows what people want behind the bar, it’s him."

Liam was well-known for his party-fuelled lifestyle during his Oasis heyday in the 90s. And the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker recently opened up about his drinking habits, admitting he's only had six months off alcohol in the last three decades.

Discussing the evolution of his singing voice, Liam explained: "The main thing for me is, obviously I smoke and I drink and I get involved, unlike some rock stars. And I've been doing that since I was 14, 15.

"I might have had six months off a couple of years go for a breather, but I'm normally drinking and smoking and whatever.

"I have had six months off in the last 30. So my voice will change, and it will change over years anyway.

"But it's all about in there. You know what I mean? It's like, soon as that mic opens, soon as that mic's there and you go to put your stamp on it, if you feel it there."

Liam also revealed that his pre-gig rituals include drinking "half a bottle of brandy".

He added: "I've been walloping the brandy with honey and hot water, and going on a little bit ... I've been getting a bit battered on stage recently, just...

"Not battered, just ... I wouldn't say nerves. You know what I mean? But I think as you get older, you do get a little bit more ... You're not as cocksure."