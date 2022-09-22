The 'Splinter Cell' remake will reinvent the story for "a modern-day audience".

Ubisoft Toronto confirmed the new version was in development in December, and teased it “will draw from the rich canvas of the brand”.

Now, the firm is hiring a scriptwriter who can make the characters "more authentic and "believable".

The job ad on the Ubisoft careers page reads: “Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience.

“We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable.

“As a Scriptwriter at Ubisoft Toronto, you will join the Narrative team and help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans.”

The first 'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell' game was released in 2002, and follows the protagonist Sam Fisher.

The last game in the series was 2013's 'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist'.