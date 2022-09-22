'Star Citizen' has exceeded half a billion in crowdfunding.

Developer Cloud Imperium has received over $500,000,000 (£440,942,500), according to the game's website, with more than four million donating.

The multiplayer space trading and combat simulation game and its spin-off 'Squadron 42' are said to be a few years away from being released.

The firm's Carl Jones said earlier this year: “I guess we’ll see how long [director Chris Roberts] needs to be over.

“But yeah, it could be one or two years more. He’s spending more time over here with the Squadron 42 team and with our other developers, but it’ll be this year when he moves over for longer periods of time. Hopefully, that means we can progress Squadron 42 through to completion faster. We want to get that game finished, but it will be finished when it’s ready.”

'Star Citizen' was initially expected in 2014.

It was decided that after things were constantly moved on their development roadmap they would limit updates to avoid angering their "most passionate players".

Imperium said in a statement: “It has become abundantly clear to us that despite our best efforts to communicate the fluidity of development, and how features marked as Tentative should sincerely not be relied upon, the general focus of many of our most passionate players has continued to lead them to interpret anything on the release view as a promise.

“Their continued noise every time we shift deliverables has become a distraction both internally at CIG and within our community, as well as to prospective Star Citizen fans watching from the sidelines."