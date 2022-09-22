Mariah Carey admits her jewellery motto is "the more, the better".

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has launched her new butterfly-themed collection with Chopard - which is tied to the 25th anniversary of her 'Butterfly' album - and she has given some tips on accessorising.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "The more, the better. You can stack the more everyday pieces in this collection.

"Even my daughter [Monroe, 11] is living for that. She cannot wait to get some of the bracelets.

"She wants to be a designer one day, so this was really inspirational for her. I think she really felt like her dreams were attainable."

Mariah also weighed in on the collection itself, and admitted she is going to have one of the items framed.

Asked if she has a favourite piece, she said: "The butterfly necklace — it's so symbolic. Caroline Scheufele, the Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard, and I were on the phone just riffing while she was sketching it out.

"It was like when people come to the studio and we're creating something and they're watching it happen.

"She sent me the sketch and I'm going to frame it. But first I really need someone to come help me figure out my closet."

Initially, Mariah thought the collection was going to be themed around 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', but the team had other ideas.

She added: "Then, the Chopard team stated the obvious — the butterfly. It also made sense because this year is the 25th anniversary of 'Butterfly', which is my most personal album. "It's the body of work that I'm the most proud of as an artist, a producer and a writer. So it was just sort of kismet."