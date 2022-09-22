Lea Michele has been too "career-focused" in the past.

The 36-year-old actress was previously accused by her former 'Glee' co-star Samantha Ware of tormenting her with "traumatic microaggressions", and Lea has now confessed to being too intense at times during her career.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Lea - who played Rachel Berry in the hit TV series - explained: "I just couldn’t see things clearly. It was all about my career, you know,

"I had been so career-focused my entire life. I think to a fault. I think that I had just this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life."

Samantha, 31, slammed Lea on social media in 2020, after the actress expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In response to Lea's comments, Samantha wrote on Twitter: "LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD "'S*** IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... (sic)."

Lea subsequently issued an apology - although she admitted she couldn't specifically remember making hurtful remarks towards her former co-star.

The Hollywood actress - who appeared in 'Glee' between 2009 and 2015 - said in a statement at the time: "What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face."