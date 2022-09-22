Nicola Peltz Beckham has "great in-laws".

The 'Welcome to Chippendales' actress has dismissed ongoing claims of a feud between herself and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's mother, Victoria Beckham, insisting she gets on well with the former Spice girls singer and her spouse David Beckham.

She said: “They’re great in-laws."

It had been claimed Nicola had shunned Victoria to wear a Valentino Haute Couture gown on her wedding day, but the newlywed insisted that wasn't the case.

She had been "so excited" at the idea of wearing a dress designed by her mother-in-law, her own mother, Claudia Peltz, and her stylist friend Leslie Fremar, but after an initial meeting, she never heard anything from Victoria until the designer called her mom to say she couldnt make the gown after all.

Nicola told Grazia USA magazine: “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything.

" Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?

"I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.”

The 27-year-old actress admitted she was "hurt" by the speculation.

She said: “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

Her husband insisted his wife will always come first and they try to ignore any gossip.

He said: “To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever.

"When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 percent and we just move on together.”