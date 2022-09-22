Prince William often feels 'caught out' over grief for Queen Elizabeth

Published
2022/09/22 20:00 (BST)

Prince William often feels "caught out" by his grief for Queen Elizabeth.

The 40-year-old royal became first in line to the throne the moment his grandmother passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 following a record-breaking 70-year reign and his father King Charles became the new monarch but explained in his first public engagement since the funeral of Her Late Majesty that it is "comforting" that so many people care.

He said: "If you flip it on its head, it is always very comforting that so many people care. It makes it a lot better. There are certain moments that catch you out. You are prepared for all but certain moments catch you out."

The Prince of Wales - who has been married to Catherine, Princess of Wales since 2011 and has Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis with her - added that it is the things that he "doesn't expect" that get to him the most, including tributes to his late grandmother based on Paddington Bear after the late monarch appeared in a sketch with the children's literary character for her Platinum Jubilee back in June as well as her beloved Corgis.

He said: "It is the things you don’t expect that get to you. Paddington is a a new addition but the corgis have been there for longer."

The Prince - who was greeting volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall alongside his wife and spoke to members of the Crown Estate - added that it had been a "busy few days" since his grandmother's funeral but thanked the workers for their efforts.

He added: "It’s been a busy few days but you guys have been doing long hours as well, so thank you so much."

© BANG Media International

princewilliam queenelizabeth princesscharlotte princegeorge kingcharles

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Jo Koy doesn't find it 'too hard' to remain friends with Chelsea Handler after their split
Elizabeth Hurley 'always' goes for a mammogram around her birthday
Johnny Depp dating lawyer Joelle Rich
Late British royal Prince Philip spent decades investigating UFOs

Recommended