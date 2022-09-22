Wynonna Judd struggled to figure out "what's next" after her mother committed suicide.

The 58-year-old star shot to fame alongside her mother Naomi - who took her own life back in April 2022 at the age of 76 after suffering from depression - as part of country music duo The Judds back in the 1980s and explained that as soon as she was informed, she went to "say goodbye" at the hospital.

She said: "I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her and that was that. I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead and that was that. And the next thing I know, I'm sitting here on the front porch, on the side porch ... you know, and I'm just tryin' to figure out what's next."

The 'Love Can Build a Bridge' songstress went on to explain that she was not aware that her mother was so low at the time of her suicide even though she had struggled throughout her life and admitted that is the "challenge" of dealing with someone who battles with mental illness.

Speaking in a preview clip for an upcoming interview on 'CBS Sundays', she said: "I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it because she had had episodes before and she got better. That's the challenge with mental illness. It's really, really mysterious. And that’s what I live in, is like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?' I didn’t. That's why it's such a shock."