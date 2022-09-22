Bryce Dallas Howard was told to lose weight for 'Jurassic World'.

The 45-year-old actress returned to her role as Claire Dearing for the third time in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' earlier this year but claimed she had been forbidden from using her "natural body" on screen in earlier movies and the same almost happened again until the director Colin Trevorrow intervened.

She said: "What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema. On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again. [They said] 'We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.' He was like, “There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film” and I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting."

The 'Twilight' star went on to add that following the intervention, she now feels "really thrilled" that she was able to play with her "maximum strength" as she made a return to the series.

She told Metro.co.uk: "So I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible."