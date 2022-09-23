Lamar Odom just wants Khloe Kardashian to be "happy."

The 42-year-old former basketball player was married to reality star Khloe, 38, from 2009 until 2016 and struggled to watch his ex-wife upset on the new season of 'The Kardashians' as she was planning a baby with on/off partner Tristan Thompson before it was revealed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

He said: "It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that. She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s*** like that. That was probably a hard time for her. I just want her to be happy. That's it."

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot after only one month of dating, and while the the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star first filed for divorce in 2013, but put it on hold after he was hospitalised over drug use in 2015 to help him recover before eventually proceeding with the divoce the following year.

'The Kardashians' star welcomed a son with Tristan via surrogate back in August but is also mother to four-year-old True with him while Lamar is father to Destiny, 24, and Lamar Jr., 20 with ex-girlfriend Liza Morales and joked that his family should have their own reality show.

He told E! News: "Maybe we'll start a reality show. We'll have a lot to talk about, a lot to show. Who knows?"

In the joint interview, aspiring model Destiny added that there is "so much more" to her than sharing pictures with her thousands of Instagram followers and explained that she wants to return to education.

She said: "There's so many other sides to me than taking nice pictures. "I definitely would like to continue working with social-related, cultural brands. And I actually want to go back to school."