Jenny Mollen suffered a miscarriage during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 43-year-old actress has told how she and her husband, 'American Pie' star Jason Biggs, lost a baby during COVID, and she was inspired to speak out after Chrissy Teigen recently revealed she lost baby son Jack in September 2020 to a life-saving abortion.

Jenny wrote on Instagram: "When @chrissyteigen posted about having a miscarriage and receiving abortion care, I had to stop and think. Jason and I have experienced two miscarriages over the course of our relationship. The first was at the beginning of our relationship and the second was during the pandemic. Both times I needed a D C [dilation and curettage] and received abortion care and both times I was so grateful to live in a country where that was possible.

"I didn't want this to happen. But thank god, I was in such capable hands when it did.

"I stand w @chrissyteigen and all of the other brave women who are helping to drive awareness to this critical issue. (sic)"

'Amateur Night' star Jenny also thanked fellow actress Busy Philipps for "educating her" to speak out about abortion rights in the US.

She added: "Thank u also to @busyphilipps for educating me time and again on why we must not be silent. Abortion rights affect all of us.

"It is important to understand that when we say abortions are medical procedures, that save lives and are vital - this is part of what we're talking about.

"Women in the states with these extreme Abortion bans are UNABLE to recieve this care, often being forced to travel hours in pain and grief to other states. It's unconscionable that politicians who don't understand how our bodies function are putting laws in place to control them (sic)"

Her comments come after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which previously protected women's rights to an abortion, in June this year.

In January 2019, Jenny spoke about her first miscarriage, which occurred after she had been dating now-husband Jason for eight months when she unexpectedly fell pregnant.

While she understands how upsetting it could be under different circumstances, Jenny - who now has sons Sid, eight, and Lazlo, four, with her spouse - felt her miscarriage gave her a "chance to breathe".

She said: "I ended up having a miscarriage, but it was kind of this weird thing where I wasn't sad about it. I mean, you can't be... this is the thing: I understand women who've tried forever who want to have a baby, and then they're sad because they miscarry.

"But having never had a child, and being 27, 28 years old, a miscarriage can also be like a mitzvah. I was like, "Oh my god." It gave me a chance to breathe."