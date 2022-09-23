Apple are working on a software fix to address "uncontrollable" shaking on some iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Some users have reported issues with their devices' rear-facing cameras, including them making strange noises, when using third-party apps including Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, and so the company are now taking steps to address the issue.

One user on Reddit complained: “I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram.

"However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app.”

Apple have promised a fix is on the way.

A spokesperson said in a statement to CNN: “We’re aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week."

The fix won't be the first since Apple released iOS 16 earlier this month.

Shortly after, they were forced to release iOS 16.0.1. to address issues with activating new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices, as well as to fix a bug within the iPhone 14 Pro Max's zoom feature.