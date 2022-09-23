Embracer Group wishes 'Saints Row' had a "greater reception".

Developer Volition launched its reboot of the iconic franchise at the end of August, and its parent company's CEO Lars Wingefors has reflected on the "polarised" reception.

As reported by Eurogramer, he said during Embracer's annual general meeting: "There are a lot of things that could be said and details around it. I'm happy to see a lot of gamers and fans happy. At the same time I'm a bit sad to see fans also not happy."

There were bugs and other problems and launch, and Wingefors has promised patches and fixes as well as insisting the new game can still be a money-maker.

He added: "I'm confident we will make money on the investment.

"Would it have [been] as great a return of investment that we have seen in many other games? Not very likely, but we will make money and that's a good starting point."

Meanwhile, the executive also weighed in on the future of the franchise, and what he hopes to see in the future.

Noting he ideally wants each new game to be more successful than the last, Wingefors noted that might not always be possible but explained: "What you do is... evaluate your position, the outcome... and there [are] hundreds of people engaged in this game in the group...

"I still have a great trust in those people, and I am sure they will recommend things for the future."