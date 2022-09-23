Microsoft have redesigned their Photos app again.

The software giant overhauled the app last year to better complement the aesthetics of Windows 11 but they are now testing a new version, which has a slightly updated look and some other improvements.

The most significant change is a new gallery view, which allows users to browse through their photos in a different way.

Microsoft's Dave Grochoki said in a blog post: "The update brings a gorgeous gallery, simplifying browsing, finding, management and consumption of your collection of photos.

"It also allows you to easily backup your photos with OneDrive, enjoy powerful experiences on Windows devices and offers a delightful 'Memories' experience."

However, the post didn't explain what will change with the Memories feature.

Dave warned the new app no longer includes the legacy Video Editor, but alternatives are available.

He wrote: "Earlier this year, we introduced Clipchamp as our new inbox video editor, which is focused on making video creation easy, fast, and fun on Windows.

"As Clipchamp is equipped with all the basic tools you’d expect, like trimming and splitting, as well as more pro-style features like transitions and animated text, the new Photos app experience no longer includes the legacy Video Editor.

"If you would prefer to continue to use the legacy Photos app, it will remain available in the Microsoft Store."

The resdesigned photos app is now available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel and will roll out to other users some time next month.