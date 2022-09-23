Sony chief Shuhei Yoshida wants PS Plus to be used to manage the lifecycle of a game.

The gaming giant's head of PlayStation Indies has reflected on the way the company approaches its subscription service, noting that Sony believes in the "premium release of a title at launch".

Speaking at GI Live: London, he said: "The new PS Plus has tiers and essentially it's like the old PS Plus, we still release two or three new games every month and a new tier, Extra, has a catalogue of hundreds of games for people to play.

"For Extra, our approach [is] we like to help the publishers [with] lifecycle management.

"I was managing first-party [at PlayStation] so I know that it's like in the movies - a movie comes out at the theatre first, then goes to pay per view, or a subscription service, or free TV, every time generating new revenue and reaching out to a broader audience."

He explained that there is a similar cycle when it comes to gaming.

He added: "In the same kind of way, we believe in the premium release of a title at launch and after maybe six months, or three months, or three years, when the game's sales come down, inclusion into this service, PS Plus Extra, can help introduce these games to new, broader audiences.

"Some people might have missed these games when they came out and it's a great chance to play and generate word-of-mouth or if there's DLC or a sequel going, we can help elevate interest to a broader audience about the franchise.

"So we are encouraging publishers to make use of these services in managing the lifecycle of each title."