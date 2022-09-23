Brad Pitt hasn't always had a "good" skincare routine.

The 58-year-old star admitted that while he is "looked after" with his complexion these days, things we'ren't always that way but takes advice from his long-time makeup artist and likes to keep things "simple."

Asked if he has always had a good routine, he said: "No. Well, when I'm looked after, I do [have a good skincare routine]. I just want to keep it simple, you know what I mean? That said, I'm actually thorough now. I've been whipped into shape by my dear make-up artist friend – we started together 30 years ago – Jean Black. She is pretty special. So whenever we're on a film she keeps me healthy, and then she's like, 'try this' and 'try that.'"

The 'Mr and Mrs Smith' actor has now been inspired to launch the skincare brand Le Domaine - which utilises grape-based antioxidants across a Serum, Cream, Fluid Cream and Cleansing Emulsion - but insisted he wouldn't have started the project unless he felt he had something "valid" to offer.

He told Vogue: "We had been talking about it for so long I don't remember now how it originally started. I remember reading about the health properties of grape skins as something we wanted to investigate. But the initial idea, right from the beginning, comes back to this place. It's just steeped in creativity and it's so fertile. Truthfully we wouldn't have done it unless we felt there was something valid here, something original, something that worked. I get sent stuff all the time and… ugh. It's just all the same for me. But this last year we have been testing Le Domaine and I was really surprised by the results, and that for me, made it worth going forward."