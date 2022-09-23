Andrei Vasilevskiy is the top-rated EA Sports for the EU players.

The 28-year old star currently serves as a professional ice hockey goaltender for the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League and has been announced as the number one player amongst EA video game series for 2022 with an overall rating of 94.

The full top 10 is as follows:

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy - OVR 94

2. Leon Draisaitl - OVR 93

3. Roman Josi - OVR 93

4. Victor Hedman - OVR 93

5. Igor Shesterkin - OVR 92

6. Aleksander Barkov - OVR 92

7. Nikita Kucherov - OVR 92

8. Artemi Panarin - OVR 92

9. Alex Ovechkin -OVR 92

10. Kirill Kaprizov - OVR 91

Meanwhile, EA Games recently announced that their upcoming hockey game will feature more "human-like" avatars than ever before, with an addition of 300 new animations.

In a blogpost, EA said: "AI goalies will now play more like a human player than ever before with the addition of 300 new save animations that were previously unavailable to AI players. This added level of skill should keep AI goalies more authentic than in previous years. Alongside these new save animations, AI goalies will have improved goalie intelligence as well as proper position and puck tracking."

'NHL 23' is due fo release on October 14 across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms.