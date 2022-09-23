Harry Styles' mother has hit out at the "vitriolic comments" about her son's latest movie 'Don't Worry Darling'.

Anne Twist posted a glowing review of Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller, in which her 'As It Was' hitmaker son plays workaholic Jack Chambers, and the comments section was inundated with nasty remarks about the flick.

Her post read: “First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you were excellent!

“Really enjoyed from start to finish. Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual."

Anne has since taken to her Instagram Story to share how "saddened" she is to see so much negativity hurled towards the movie and its cast, which also includes Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

She wrote: “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.

“I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it’s not your cup of tea don’t go…”

She concluded: “If you don’t like me .. please don’t follow me. Simple.”

Her post comes days after Olivia addressed the "weird rumour" that Harry spat on Chris.

Video footage recently went viral of the 'Late Night Talking' singer and his co-star at the premiere of their movie at the Venice Film Festival, with many speculating that Harry spat on Chris.

However, a rep for the latter rubbished the online accusations that the 28-year-old star spat as he took his seat next to his 42-year-old castmate before the screening.

Harry even went on to poke fun at spit-gate during his New York City concert.

And the director - who is also Harry's girlfriend - had her say on the "drama".

Speaking on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Olivia said: “Another one of our weird rumours, Spit-Gate, which you might have heard about, is I think…"

Cobert then firmly butted in and asked: “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine, why or why not? Support your answer.”

Laughing, Olivia replied: “No, he did not.

“But I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact…”

The host then teased his guest adding: “Only time will tell."

Olivia smiled back: “No, he really didn’t."

Chris' spokesperson had said in a statement: "This is a ridiculous story - a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine."

The clip prompted gossip of a rift between the pair.

But the rep confirmed that they have "nothing but respect" for each other and that the speculation was wide off the mark.

The spokesperson added: "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

As Harry marked his milestone 10th concert at the New York City venue on September 7, the former One Direction star joked about the spitting fiasco.

He told the crowd: “This is our 10th show at Madison Square Garden, it is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back here.

“I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine but fear not, we’re back!”