John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are having to "learn to live" with the pain of losing their baby.

The 36-year-old model lost her son at 20 weeks in 2020, and John admits they are still trying to come to terms with their heartbreak.

The award-winning musician - who has Luna, six, and Miles, four, with Chrissy - said: "We’ll never completely fill the hole in our hearts. That’s part of being human and part of being alive.

"We’ve experienced such pain and the goal is not to make it disappear but to learn to live with it."

Chrissy shared the news of her baby loss with her social media followers.

But John, 43, was initially hesitant about being so open and honest with their fans.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I wasn’t sure about sharing our news. I usually want to present the happier side of my life on social media.

"But people knew we had a pregnancy. Chrissy had wanted them to know we were looking forward to bringing this life into the world.

"If it just went away without us talking about it, it would be as if nothing had happened.

"It did happen. We mourn other losses in our lives ... loved ones, parents, relatives ... so we couldn’t not tell people about our baby."

Earlier this month, Chrissy revealed that she lost her son Jack to abortion, not a miscarriage.

The model also admitted to needing a "medical intervention" to save her own life.

Chrissy - who announced her latest pregnancy in August - explained: "Two years ago when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heart-breaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."