Brad Pitt’s new genderless skincare range has corrected a declaration it contains “NO Conservatives”.

The Le Domaine website selling the ‘Fight Club’ actor’s serums made the boast before it was updated to instead read the products consist of “no preservatives”.

It’s understood the error came from a poor translation, and before being amended a statement about the range said: “We carefully chose our ingredients and have established a very strict blacklist excluding ingredients that are subject to controversy regarding the environment or the natural balance of the body.

“NO Conservatives such as parabens, phenoxyethanol, MIT, triclosan, chlorphenesin, BHA BHT.”

Brad’s brand includes gender inclusive creams made with olive oil from the Château Miraval vineyard that the 58-year-old bought with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 47, in 2012, and which is at the centre of ongoing legal cases from the former couple.

The actor’s ‘Cleansing Emulsion’ is $80 (£73), while the serum is $385 (£354) and the cream $320 (£294.)

A fluid cream due to launch in 2023 will also be available for $310 (£285.)

The products are said to be made up of “potent properties” from the seeds of grapes grown at Château Miraval, with the website selling them stating: “Le Domaine wants to help slow the process of skin aging and give everyone, regardless of gender or skin type, the opportunity to age well.”

Brad said about the range: “The goal is to imitate the organic cycles of nature, its primeval beauty. There is no waste in nature.

“Anything left over or discarded becomes food for something else. This exemplary circular system is the inspiration for Le Domaine.”

But the actor has added he does not want to be “running from ageing” and told Vogue it is a “concept we can’t escape”.

He said he has taken inspiration for the products from his ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow, who is due to turn 50 and said on Thursday (22.09.22) on her wellness site Goop she was learning to accept her wrinkles ahead of the milestone birthday.

Brad added: “I love what Gwyneth’s done (with Goop.) She (Gwyneth) is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire.

“She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her.

“In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

The launch of Le Domaine comes after it was revealed a company previously owned by Brad’s ex Angelina was suing the actor for $250 million (£230 million) over claims he “stole” their Miraval wine business.

Angelina’s complaint followed Brad suing Angelina over claims she illegally sold her stake in Château Miraval.

The actor, who shares six children with Angelina, has launched a lawsuit in Luxembourg claiming her 10% transfer was invalid and the case is pending.