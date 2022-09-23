Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has revealed he tried to gatecrash the singer’s wedding to “make sure she was ok” about marrying Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old added in an interview with DailyMail.com on Friday (23.09.22) he wasn’t at her big day to “cause harm” and claimed he has had several conversations with Britney in the last two years.

He said: “I couldn’t let her get married with the conversations we’ve had over the last two years.

“I wasn’t there to cause harm. I was just there to speak to Britney and make sure she was ok and this is what she wanted.

“I spoke to her the Monday leading up to the wedding and she didn’t mention anything about getting married.

“We talked about the people she hangs out with that calls her her friends. Business associates that profit off of her.

“Most people aren’t aware of what's been happening in the background.”

Jason spoke to the Mail while out hiking less than two miles from 40-year-old Britney’s 12,464-square-foot Italian-style villa in California where she married 38-year-old personal trainer Sam.

He is currently wanted by police after failing to appear in court for allegedly stealing his landlady’s $2,000 diamond tennis bracelet in 2015.

Jason added about Britney’s marriage: “It’s all for show. A Hollywood script.

“I don’t think she looks happy. That whole thing is not real.”

Jason scaled a fence to gain entry to Britney's home on her wedding day and was tackled by the singer’s security guards.

He was last month convicted of trespassing and battery after he filmed himself crashing the ‘Toxic’ singer’s wedding armed with a knife and dressed in a white prison jumpsuit.

Jason said about the scene on June 9: “It could look a little scary if you don’t know the history.”

Childhood friends Britney and Jason married in Las Vegas in 2004, but the marriage lasted only 55 hours before it was annulled.

Jason was initially charged with felony stalking, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery for entering Britney’s home on her wedding day.

He was seen in his self-filmed footage screaming as he ran towards Britney’s home: “I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

A judge has ordered he is not allowed to “contact, annoy (and/or) harass” Britney and her new husband and not to come within 100 yards of them for the next three years.