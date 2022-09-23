Sylvester Stallone and his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin have reconciled just over a month after the model filed for divorce.

The ‘Rocky’ actor, 76, and his partner of 25 years, 54, decided to “meet up at home” so they could work through their differences and are now happy, Sylvester’s spokesperson told Page Six on Friday. (23.09.22)

His representative said in a statement: “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.”

Days before the announcement, a court filing lodged at a court in Palm Beach, Florida, revealed the couple had agreed “it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court”.

Speculation was sparked earlier this week the pair were back together after Sylvester shared two throwback photos on his social media.

He captioned the post “wonderful”, with one image showing the actor and Jennifer smiling with their three daughters when they were grade school age, and a second showing Sylvester and Jennifer from behind walking hand-in-hand in the sunny countryside.

When Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester on August 19 she said he had “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estates” – an allegation denied by Sylvester.

Days before the filing, the actor had a huge tattoo of Jennifer on his right bicep covered up with a picture of Butkus, the bull mastiff from the Rocky films.

There were claims the couple’s Rottweiler Dwight was the cause of the break-up, which Sylvester dotes on but which insiders said Jennifer objected to being indoors.

The pair, who married in May 1995, share daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and 20-year-old Scarle.

Sylvester also has a son named Seargeoh, 43, with his ex Sasha Czack, 72, who he married in 1974 and divorced nine years later.

He also had a son named Sage with Sasha, but he died in 2012 from heart disease aged 36.