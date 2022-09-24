Lewis Capaldi 'freaked out' after taking medically prescribed cannabis oil

Lewis Capaldi started "freaking out" after taking medically prescribed cannabis oil.

The 25-year-old singer/songwriter was prescribed the oil by a doctor to help battle his anxiety but Lewis admitted it was "intense" and left him hearing voices.

Speaking on Instagram Live, he said: "I’ve started taking this cannabis oil. I got it medically prescribed to help with my anxiety.

"I’d never tried it before but it has THC in it. I took the second drop as prescribed and I freaked the f*** out. I don’t do that kind of stuff and I absolutely freaked. I was in my room by myself and I was hearing things. I thought I could hear voices.

"I had to search YouTube videos to find out what to do if you’ve taken too much cannabis oil. “It was mad. It was f****** intense."

Lewis also revealed that he is trying to live a healthier lifestyle in order to cope with his fame.

He said: "That is just my life. I am eating salads. I am just trying to get the mind and body right. That oil is no joke though. I didn’t know you could get high off it. I felt absolutely nuts."

Lewis recently opened up about his anxiety and panic attacks, admitting that he relied on his mother to calm him down.

He said: "If I'm having a panic attack there's nobody else that can help me out of it except my mum, for sure.

"My mum has had to sleep in my bed as recently as a month ago because of how bad my anxiety got at one point. But I think that was alcohol related to be honest, I had been on a bit of a bender."

