Melanie C didn't warn Robbie Williams she'd set the record straight on their romance in her autobiography 'Who I Am'.

The Spice Girl - whose real name is Melanie Chisholm - previously confirmed she dated the 'Angels' hitmaker in the mid-90s and she has told the "truth" about their time together in her new tell-all memoir, but she confessed she didn't feel the need to let him know he's in the book, because of the way the former Take That star has "behaved over the years".

Asked if she'd let him know by Woman's Own magazine, she replied: "Nah, sod him!

"I'm not warning him about anything the way he's behaved over the years.

"Like all of us, relationships come and go.

"It really hurts at the time, but once you're over it, you're over it and you move on.

"Still, it was nice to put the truth out there."

The 48-year-old star - who has daughter Scarlet, 13, with ex Thomas Starr - is said to have split with her boyfriend of seven years Joe Marshall last month.

The 'Northern Star' singer had been with the music executive since December 2015.

He even became her manager and the couple moved in together in North London along with Scarlett and his two children.

But a music industry source said in August: “Mel has an incredibly busy career between her book deal, DJ’ing and other plans.

“The little free time she does have is devoted to her daughter Scarlett, and that doesn’t leave much time for a relationship.”

The insider added the split was “amicable” but stressed Melanie was “not afraid to be single if she thinks it’s for the best”.

Melanie and Joe are known for keeping their relationship relatively out of the spotlight, despite living and parenting together.

She said about him in a 2016 interview with Closer: “He challenges me but respects and loves me. I don't think I've ever been in a relationship where someone has got my back.”

Talking about her breakup with ex Thomas in 2012, Melanie admitted it was for the best for everyone.

She told Radio 4's Desert Island Discs: “I make big decisions. Leaving her dad was hard but I wasn’t happy and she wasn’t happy, and it wasn’t the environment I wanted my child to grow up in.”