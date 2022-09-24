People are being warned about online scams in relation to energy bill discounts.

Households are eligible to receive an automatic £400 discount on their fuel bills, but various fake texts and emails, including some apparently from energy regulator Ofgem, have been circulating asking people to apply for the money, with a redirection to a fake website.

The website then asks for personal details while encouraging people to set up a direct debit to receive the money.

Ofgem have asked energy suppliers to be clearer on potential customer fraud on their websites.

A spokesperson for the watchdog said: "It is alarming that vulnerable customers are being preyed upon in this way when people are already struggling so much.

"On top of issuing our own warnings and advice, we have asked all energy suppliers to ensure clear and up-to-date information on scams is easily accessible on their websites.

"We take these attempts to exploit consumers very seriously."

So far, over 1,500 reports have been made to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau about scam emails claiming to be from Ofgem.