Mollie King was "quite sick" at the start of her pregnancy.

The former Saturdays star is expecting her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad, and she has revealed she struggled with morning sickness badly to start with, but filming 'Beauty and the Geek' with Matt Edmondson took her mind off it.

She told Best UK: "I felt quite sick in the beginning of my pregnancy, but when we go to filming, it's like I totally forgot!

"We had so much fun filming this and it brought me so much joy."

The Radio 1 DJ confirmed her pregnancy in June.

Alongside a black-and-white image of Stuart kissing her bonny bump, Mollie wrote on Instagram: "Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon"(sic)

Stuart shared the same photo to his Instagram and wrote: "Mollie and I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!"

The 'Ego' hitmaker was first linked to Stuart back in 2018 before confirming that they were officially dating the following year and announcing their engagement on New Year's Day 2021.

After he popped the question, she shared: "A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you!"