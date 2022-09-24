Shania Twain has found music to be a "healing" presence in her life.

The 57-year-old singer has endured lots of ups and downs in her personal life - including being diagnosed with Lyme disease - but Shania has always found comfort in making and listening to music.

She shared: "Music healing me ... has come right from the very beginning of my childhood.

"When I needed to escape, there’s no dinner in the house, I'm hungry, I got to [put] mind over matter, grab my guitar, go out in a bush and just write music until it's time for bed. If there was violence in the house, [it was the] same thing.

"Head out somewhere where I could be alone and not hear it and just get locked into my creative self and just disappear. Music was that escape."

Shania has opened up about her turbulent past in her new Netflix documentary, 'Not Just a Girl'.

And the 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker believes she's now much more willing to be open and honest about her struggles.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It took a lot of thought and a lot of time ... I wanted to share things that people probably wouldn’t know about me that would make it interesting. Getting a hold of a lot of the archival photos and videos was difficult.

"There was a lot of contemplation too about what to share and what not to share. I think with more time I became more and more comfortable sharing my most personal elements, as far as a music documentary goes."

Meanwhile, Shania previously admitted that she still gets starstruck around other celebrities.

The chart-topping singer is one of the best-selling artists of all time - but Shania still feels nervous around big stars.

She confessed: "I'm not very good with stars. I get really uncomfortable, I don't know what to say. I am very shy actually. I just feel like I'm invading their space by being with them."