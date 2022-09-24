Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth's final resting place.

Britain's longest-serving monarch was buried in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on September 19, and the photograph of the new ledger stone shows her name inscribed in gold lettering, alongside the Queen Mother, George VI and Prince Philip, her husband.

Alongside the image, a post on the royal family's Twitter read: "A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

"The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor."

The ledger stone also includes the names and dates of birth of each of the royals.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that the late monarch was laid to rest alongside Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, aged 99.

A statement on the royal family's website read: "The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel."

The service was led by the Dean of Windsor, the right reverend David Connor, and was attended by close family members of the monarch.

The queen's coffin was interred with the Grenadier Guards’ Queen's company camp colour, which is a version of the royal standard of the regiment.

Prior to the service, the royal family released details of the burial on Twitter.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the queen, her husband, her parents, and her sister Princess Margaret, a caption read: "This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.

"The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret."