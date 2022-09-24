John Legend doubts the pain of losing his son will ever "completely go away".

The 43-year-old musician and his wife Chrissy Teigen lost their son at 20 weeks in 2020, and John admits the tragedy will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

He said: "That pain is never going to completely go away. You're never exactly the same after you lose someone."

The loved-up couple have managed to cope with their heartbreak thanks to their two children.

John - who has Luna, six, and Miles, four, with Chrissy - told the BBC: "To have two little ones that we could dote on and nurture and enjoy ... They bring us so much joy.

"We just were able to hold each other through what was a very tough time."

Chrissy, 36, recently announced that she was pregnant again.

But John has so far tempered his own excitement.

He explained: "There's always this sense of cautious optimism, because you know what it's like to lose one."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Chrissy revealed that she lost her son Jack to abortion, not a miscarriage.

The model also admitted that she needed a "medical intervention" in order to save her own life.

Chrissy - who married John in 2013 - explained: "Two years ago when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heart-breaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."

Chrissy explained that her baby boy had "absolutely no chance" of surviving.

She said: "It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."