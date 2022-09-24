Christina Milian: I'm a proud Latina

Published
2022/09/24 20:00 (BST)
Updated
2022/09/24 20:42 (BST)

Christina Milian feels "proud to be Latina".

The 40-year-old singer is of Afro-Cuban descent, and she loves that Latinos and Hispanics have "a flair for life".

Speaking about her heritage, Christina told Us Weekly: "What makes me proud to be Latina is that Latinos and Hispanics live out loud!

"We tend to be happy people with a flair for life. Our food, music, family values and work ethic play huge roles in how we live and conduct ourselves."

The 'Dip It Low' hitmaker is the co-founder of the Beignet Box Cafe in Studio City, California.

And Christina has joined forces with Yelp - which publishes business reviews - to raise awareness for "small Latinx-owned businesses".

Christina - who has Violet, 12, with ex-husband The-Dream, and sons Isaiah, two, and Kenna, 17 months, with Matt Pokora - explained: "I know how important having community support is to be successful.

"I’m honoured to be partnering with Yelp to bring even more awareness to small Latinx-owned businesses."

In 2015, Christina discussed the challenge of being an Afro-Latina in Hollywood.

The chart-topping singer recalled being asked questions about her family background.

She shared: "Since early, it'd be like, I'm Cuban but [people] didn't get it because I was also brown-skinned, and you usually see a fair-skinned Latino, so it was just like, 'Oh, what are you? Are you black? Are you white?'

"I didn't feel like I had to make a choice. I am what I am."

Ultimately, Christina thinks it's important to "accept our differences".

She added: "As far as Afro-Cuban [goes], I'm finding more and more that there's people opening their eyes to seeing that. Latinos come in all colours, all shades."

© BANG Media International

christinamilian

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Buckingham Palace releases new photo of Queen Elizabeth's ledger stone
John Legend 'won't get over' losing his son
Communication is key to a happy marriage, says Vanessa Lachey
John Legend recalls experiencing 'a lot of rejection'

Recommended