Christina Milian feels "proud to be Latina".

The 40-year-old singer is of Afro-Cuban descent, and she loves that Latinos and Hispanics have "a flair for life".

Speaking about her heritage, Christina told Us Weekly: "What makes me proud to be Latina is that Latinos and Hispanics live out loud!

"We tend to be happy people with a flair for life. Our food, music, family values and work ethic play huge roles in how we live and conduct ourselves."

The 'Dip It Low' hitmaker is the co-founder of the Beignet Box Cafe in Studio City, California.

And Christina has joined forces with Yelp - which publishes business reviews - to raise awareness for "small Latinx-owned businesses".

Christina - who has Violet, 12, with ex-husband The-Dream, and sons Isaiah, two, and Kenna, 17 months, with Matt Pokora - explained: "I know how important having community support is to be successful.

"I’m honoured to be partnering with Yelp to bring even more awareness to small Latinx-owned businesses."

In 2015, Christina discussed the challenge of being an Afro-Latina in Hollywood.

The chart-topping singer recalled being asked questions about her family background.

She shared: "Since early, it'd be like, I'm Cuban but [people] didn't get it because I was also brown-skinned, and you usually see a fair-skinned Latino, so it was just like, 'Oh, what are you? Are you black? Are you white?'

"I didn't feel like I had to make a choice. I am what I am."

Ultimately, Christina thinks it's important to "accept our differences".

She added: "As far as Afro-Cuban [goes], I'm finding more and more that there's people opening their eyes to seeing that. Latinos come in all colours, all shades."