Vanessa Lachey thinks good communication is key to a happy marriage.

The 41-year-old actress married Nick Lachey in 2011, and she believes being open and honest with each other has been the backbone of their relationship.

She shared: "You need to communicate. You need to be responsible for your actions, you can't just point a finger.

"But also, I think, on the flip side, you need to applaud that person when they do something beautiful and right."

The loved-up couple regularly attend therapy sessions, as a couple and as individuals. And Vanessa has recalled one particular piece of advice that she received from her therapist.

The actress told 'Entertainment Tonight': "[Our therapist] talks about making love deposits. And you can't just take. You can't just withdraw. You gotta make a deposit."

Nick was married to pop star Jessica Simpson between 2002 and 2006.

And in spite of their high-profile separation, the blonde beauty previously insisted that she'll always remain respectful of her ex-husband.

Jessica - who previously starred alongside Nick in their reality TV series 'Newlyweds' - said: "I was really young and my success hadn't really begun.

"He knew me as this young, innocent 18 year old that had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him.

"Nick's very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young.

"We meant a lot to each other and we always will. I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason."

Jessica also insisted she wouldn't want to upset Nick's romance with Vanessa.

The pop star said: "He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that."