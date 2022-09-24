Hilaria Baldwin has given birth to a baby girl.

The 38-year-old yoga instructor and her husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh child on Thursday (22.09.22), and they are both feeling "overjoyed".

They said in a statement to PEOPLE: "How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world.

"Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with. Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

Hilaria - who already has Carmen, eight, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, five, Romeo, four, Edu, 23 months, and Maria, 18 months, with Alec - has also taken to social media to share the news with her followers.

Alongside a video of their baby girl, she wrote on Instagram: "She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,

"ilaria catalina irena

"9-22-22 [heart and stars emojis] 6lbs 13oz [heart and stars emojis]

"Both she and I are happy and healthy

"Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home.

"Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you [stars emojis] (sic)"

Hilaria and Alec - who also has 26-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger - previously admitted they couldn't wait for the arrival of their baby girl.

They said earlier this year: "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!"