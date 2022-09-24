I want to make a difference and inspire, says Normani

Published
2022/09/24 23:00 (BST)

Normani hopes to "inspire" people through her music and her sense of style.

The 26-year-old star - who shot to fame as a teenager as part of Fifth Harmony - wants to be remembered as someone who "didn’t play by the rules".

Asked how she sees herself, Normani replied: "That I really did my best to make a difference and really inspire. I feel like anytime that I talk about music, I always come back to representation. The passing of the baton, of passing of the torch.

"I just pray that I do enough in order to make enough strides for the next generation to be able to start where I finish, and make the experience a bit easier, the way that those before me have for me. Not to say that I haven’t been doing anything, because it’s going to be a challenge of some sort, but I hope that I can make it a little bit easier."

The 'Motivation' hitmaker believes black women have been underrepresented in the entertainment industry for far too long.

She told Girls United: "Representation has always been important to me and growing up, I didn’t always feel like I had that, to be able to look at the TV and see myself.

"This is why the artists that I look up to mean so much to me and carry so much weight, but especially in the beauty space, I would say that it was sparse."

Normani also conceded that she's gone through a personal evolution since she embarked on her solo career.

The singer explained: "Me at 15 is fairly different than me at 26, and granted that comes with time and just evolution and experience."

© BANG Media International

normani fifthharmony

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to a baby girl
Netflix confirms premiere date for The Crown season five
Lena Dunham says the themes of Catherine Called Birdy 'remain relevant'
Buckingham Palace releases new photo of Queen Elizabeth's ledger stone

Recommended